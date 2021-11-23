 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Explosions at factory near Belgrade, deaths & injuries reported

23 Nov, 2021 14:51
Get short URL
Explosions at factory near Belgrade, deaths & injuries reported
© Twitter / @EdinSkoric
A number of explosions have rocked a munitions factory in the Belgrade suburb of Leštane, with Serbian reports suggesting at least two people have been killed and over a dozen injured.

Photos and footage purportedly of the scene show huge clouds of white smoke billowing over the site, with a number of smaller blasts reported after an initial larger explosion.

The first explosion took place at around 2pm local time (1pm GMT) on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of the Interior.  Authorities have told local media that there is a real risk of further blasts.

According to local media, the explosions took place at a rocket-making factory and occurred when rocket fuel ignited. There were reportedly some 100 workers on shift at the facility at the time of the explosion. Two people have been killed and at least 15 injured, TV Prva reported. 

Three people have reportedly been transported to an intensive care unit, and another two have been taken to the Military Medical Academy.

The Ministry of the Interior said that the explosion was “reported in a factory” on the ring road in Leštane, near Bubanj Potok, and that firefighters and police were immediately sent to the scene.

Five ambulance crews were spotted heading to the scene, while police have halted and redirected traffic in the area. Emergency services said they’re still searching for the injured. According to a Blic reporter, people were shouting for help from a forested area nearby.

Local residents claimed the ground had shaken for almost a minute after the initial explosion, while others said they thought the area was under attack.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies