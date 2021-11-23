Explosions at factory near Belgrade, deaths & injuries reported

A number of explosions have rocked a munitions factory in the Belgrade suburb of Leštane, with Serbian reports suggesting at least two people have been killed and over a dozen injured.

Photos and footage purportedly of the scene show huge clouds of white smoke billowing over the site, with a number of smaller blasts reported after an initial larger explosion.

The first explosion took place at around 2pm local time (1pm GMT) on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Authorities have told local media that there is a real risk of further blasts.

Šta je ovo?? Bukvalno nas je istreslo od detonacije pic.twitter.com/fexRJpDwNg — Edin Škorić (@EdinSkoric) November 23, 2021

Leštane eksplozija 23.11.2021. pic.twitter.com/cNIoXRzl0Z — Petar Pera Vujacic (@wsip79) November 23, 2021

U Leštanima eksplozija i još uvek se čuju eksplozije.📸 Dragica Mesaric pic.twitter.com/968N9RjK8z — Savski nasip (@savski_nasip) November 23, 2021

According to local media, the explosions took place at a rocket-making factory and occurred when rocket fuel ignited. There were reportedly some 100 workers on shift at the facility at the time of the explosion. Two people have been killed and at least 15 injured, TV Prva reported.

Three people have reportedly been transported to an intensive care unit, and another two have been taken to the Military Medical Academy.

The Ministry of the Interior said that the explosion was “reported in a factory” on the ring road in Leštane, near Bubanj Potok, and that firefighters and police were immediately sent to the scene.

Eksplozija na Bubanj Potoku pic.twitter.com/w7BUzXPb8z — Testosteron (@Dzikac) November 23, 2021

Ogromna eksplozija u Bubanj Potoku, pre par minuta! pic.twitter.com/nNzS6KGrfm — Dr Rock (@doktorzarock) November 23, 2021

Five ambulance crews were spotted heading to the scene, while police have halted and redirected traffic in the area. Emergency services said they’re still searching for the injured. According to a Blic reporter, people were shouting for help from a forested area nearby.

Local residents claimed the ground had shaken for almost a minute after the initial explosion, while others said they thought the area was under attack.

