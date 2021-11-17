Ten killed & dozens wounded at Sudan anti-coup rallies, medics say (VIDEOS)
“The coup forces used live bullets heavily in different areas of the capital and there are tens of gunshot injuries, some of them in serious condition,” the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement.
The group of medics, which supports the protest movement, said several of the injured were in critical condition. It reported ten deaths across Bahri, Omdurman and the capital Khartoum.
According to AFP, citing witnesses, security forces also fired tear gas at protesters in the capital.
من امام مستشفى الأربعين شارع الشهيد عبدالعظيم .#مليونية17نوفمبر#الجنجويد_مليشيا_ارهابيةpic.twitter.com/YrBa1feLdv— داليا الطاهر- Dalia Eltahir (@dalia_eltahir) November 17, 2021
Although internet services have been disrupted and telephone lines cut since the military coup on October 25, thousands of people made it to the streets of major cities.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which also supports the demonstrators, said people were witnessing “excessive repression” and that there was a “deliberate interruption of voice and internet communications services.”
READ MORE: Protests in Sudan escalate amid reports of victims, videos claim to show military opening fire
Videos posted on social media show protesters wrapping up in national flags, chanting anti-military mottos and demanding the release of activists detained by the military since the takeover. Resistance committees across Sudan adopted the Liverpool Football Club’s chant ‘You Will Never Walk Alone’ as their slogan, which has already become a popular hashtag on Twitter.
“The street is calling Thwra (revolution), The revolution says Madaniya (civilian gov)” Note: Women at the forefront in #SudanUprising ✌️🏾#Sudan#السودان#Nov17March#مليونية17نوفمبرhttps://t.co/KDQExDxHcm— SudanUprising (@SudanzUprising) November 17, 2021
Thousands march in khartoum against military coup 17.11.2021 #SUDAN_COUP#مليونية١٧نوفمبرpic.twitter.com/x1VQw1RpMM— Othman Kamal (@othman_eltyb) November 17, 2021
On October 25, following a long period of tensions between Sudan’s military and civilian-led government, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the dissolution of both the Sovereign Council and the transitional government, declaring a state of emergency. The apparent military coup immediately prompted mass protests across the country.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!