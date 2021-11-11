 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jordan Peterson hammers ‘totalitarian’ Covid rules

11 Nov, 2021 20:34
FILE PHOTO: Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 20, 2018 © Flickr / Gage Skidmore
Controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson has hammered the “totalitarian state” he says has emerged in response to Covid-19, angrily wondering why he ever got vaccinated if the state still won’t leave him in peace.

“I thought, all right, I’ll get the damn vaccine. But, here’s the deal, guys: I’ll get the vaccine and you f***ing leave me alone!” Peterson told podcast host Dave Rubin on Wednesday.

“And did that work? No. So, stupid me, you know?” he exclaimed. “It’s like, why did I get the vaccine then, if you're not going to leave me alone?”

Though Peterson is vaccinated, like all Canadians he is still subject to Covid-19 testing when he travels between Canada and the US, and is still required to mask up indoors in Ontario, where he lectures at the University of Toronto. Canadians who aren’t vaccinated are prohibited from flying out of the country.

“My father isn’t vaccinated. He decided not to, partly because they were telling him he had to,” Peterson explained. “In any case, it’s extraordinarily annoying to see this happening, and to then find out that there’s nothing behind it except the most instrumental and cowardly random polling is extremely disheartening and also maddening and also angering – all of those things at once.”

With the Biden administration pushing employers to enforce a controversial and potentially vaccine mandate despite a court order freezing the rule, Peterson told Rubin that he was surprised by “how rapidly we stampeded to imitate a totalitarian state in the immediate aftermath of the release of Covid.”

Some commenters watching Peterson’s interview noted a certain irony in the prominent dissident getting vaccinated to “appease the mob” and regain his freedom, then being surprised when his freedom wasn’t given back.

