Fake vaccine passports could land Germans in prison – reports

8 Nov, 2021 18:02
© AFP / Ina Fassbender
Germany’s parliamentary leaders are reportedly preparing a draft law to extend coronavirus measures into next year, and have proposed fines or imprisonment for anyone forging Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

Politicians from Germany’s likely coalition government have drafted a law extending the country’s Covid-19 measures into next year, Bild reported on Monday. According to the report, the law will also contain harsh penalties for anyone caught forging so-called ‘vaccine passports,’ including fines or up to two years imprisonment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

