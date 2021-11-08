 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran’s young soldiers show off indigenous hardware in ‘battle-like’ drills (VIDEOS)

8 Nov, 2021 11:10
Get short URL
Iran’s young soldiers show off indigenous hardware in ‘battle-like’ drills (VIDEOS)
© Twitter / @FarsNews_Agency
Tehran has hailed the capabilities of its domestically developed and made defense hardware as the Iranian army undertakes its latest military exercise, familiarizing its younger personnel with battle-like conditions.

On Sunday, Iran’s armed forces kicked off their latest exercise, ‘Zolfaghar 1400’, under the command of the army’s Zolfaghar base. Alireza Sabahi Fard, the commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force, said the drills used only domestically manufactured systems, including reconnaissance equipment, radar systems, and electronic warfare kits. 

Videos published online show the breadth of the exercise, including the use of unmanned suicide drones, rotary assets, surface-to-surface missiles, and the undertaking of parachute operations. 

Speaking on Monday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the exercise was a good opportunity to familiarize younger members of the armed forces with battle-like conditions. Irani contended that transferring technical know-how to young individuals was the main aim of the military exercise. 

He said Iran’s forces truly had the upper hand against aggressors and could defend the country. 

Also on rt.com WATCH Iranian Navy forces’ encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

It is understood that the operations are taking place in the Makran, a semi-desert coastal region on the shore of the Gulf of Oman.

Last week, Iran claimed it had successfully stopped the US from hijacking an oil tanker in the gulf, although the US had supposedly drained it of its oil. The US refuted these events and claimed the vessel was hijacked by Iran. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies