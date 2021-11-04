 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead in reported 'gang' shootout at Cancun resort as terrified guests rushed to safety (VIDEOS)

4 Nov, 2021 20:58
Guests gather in the hotel lobby after reported shooting at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico November 4, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. © Mike Sington via Reuters
At least two suspected gang members were killed after gunfire erupted at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort in Mexico, local offiicals confirmed. Guests and employees were rushed into hiding by staff amid reports of a shootout.

The shooting was reported at the vicinity of the 5-star hotel on Thursday afternoon, with conflicting reports suggesting that a gunman or gunmen approached from the adjacent beach and began shooting.

The State Secretariat of Public Security in Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo said two people who are “presumed to be drug dealers" were killed but added that no tourists were seriously injured or kidnapped. The state's attorney general later confirmed the incident was a gang shootout, saying it took place on a beach a short distance from the resort and that, aside from the alleged gang members, nobody else was seriously harmed.

NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington was at the hotel and described being shepherded to “a dark room deep in the hotel” to hide.

Other terrified guests described a single gunman approaching the secluded resort from the beach and opening fire amid a volleyball game.

Within an hour, guests were allowed back up to the hotel’s reception.

The US Embassy in Mexico said it was looking into reports of the shooting.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

