2 dead in reported 'gang' shootout at Cancun resort as terrified guests rushed to safety (VIDEOS)

At least two suspected gang members were killed after gunfire erupted at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort in Mexico, local offiicals confirmed. Guests and employees were rushed into hiding by staff amid reports of a shootout.

The shooting was reported at the vicinity of the 5-star hotel on Thursday afternoon, with conflicting reports suggesting that a gunman or gunmen approached from the adjacent beach and began shooting.

The State Secretariat of Public Security in Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo said two people who are “presumed to be drug dealers" were killed but added that no tourists were seriously injured or kidnapped. The state's attorney general later confirmed the incident was a gang shootout, saying it took place on a beach a short distance from the resort and that, aside from the alleged gang members, nobody else was seriously harmed.

NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington was at the hotel and described being shepherded to “a dark room deep in the hotel” to hide.

Other terrified guests described a single gunman approaching the secluded resort from the beach and opening fire amid a volleyball game.

All guests and employees told to duck, and we’re all taken to hiding places at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Active shooter? Terrorist or kidnapping threat? They’re not telling us anything. pic.twitter.com/Hf7SRzRJIZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021

All guests and employees taken out of hiding now and brought to lobby. Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Still no update from hotel. People are hugging each other and crying. pic.twitter.com/AqbYms3AUb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021

Within an hour, guests were allowed back up to the hotel’s reception.

The US Embassy in Mexico said it was looking into reports of the shooting.

