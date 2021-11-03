 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Democrat McAuliffe concedes Virginia governor’s election to Youngkin in setback for Biden administration
HomeWorld News

Google News to relaunch in Spain ‘soon’ after Madrid law change allows companies and publishers to decide how to share revenue

3 Nov, 2021 12:41
Get short URL
Google News to relaunch in Spain ‘soon’ after Madrid law change allows companies and publishers to decide how to share revenue
FILE PHOTO: Letters spell the word "Alphabet" as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France, August 11, 2015. © Reuters / Pascal Rossignol
Google News will “soon” be making its return to Spain, Alphabet has said, after the country’s government changed legislation that enables third-party outlets to negotiate directly with the internet behemoth and other platforms.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, the tech giant’s country manager for Spain, Fuencisla Clemares, said that “starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories.”

She remarked that “over the coming months, we will be working with publishers to reach agreements which cover their rights under the new law.”

Spain adopted an EU copyright law on Tuesday, essentially paving the way for Google News to make its return to the country.

Also on rt.com Google summoned for inquiry into alleged interference in Russian elections, US tech giant will be warned to abide by local laws

The bloc’s copyright directive, which must be applied in all member states, requires internet giants such as Google and Facebook to share revenue with publishers.

The law also removes the collective fee and enables companies to make agreements with publishers.

Aside from the return of Google News service, “the new copyright law allows Spanish media outlets – big and small – to make their own decisions about how their content can be discovered and how they want to make money with that content,” Clemares said.

Also on rt.com Google appeals France’s ‘disproportionate’ €500mn fine in copyright row

Google News closed in Spain in late 2014 after Madrid passed legislation that required Alphabet and other news aggregators to pay a collective licensing fee to republish headlines or story snippets. 

The Spanish government insisted that the new measures were needed because they “recognize the right of publishing companies and news producers to be paid for the use of their content.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies