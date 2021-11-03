‘Just when you think you’ve seen it all’: UFC bout sees rare ‘DOUBLE GROIN SHOT’ before fighter lands spectacular KO (VIDEO)

UFC hopeful Jonas Bilharinho experienced the full range of emotions on Tuesday night after he and his opponent were felled by a simultaneous 'double groin strike' before the Brazilian landed a sensational spinning kick knockout.

Bilharinho, a former training partner of UFC legend Jose Aldo, took on Canaan Kawaihae as part of the UFC's 'Contender Series' where largely unknown regional fighters are given an opportunity to impress Dana White and earn a fight contract in the process - but in the five seasons that the show has combed the globe in search of new mixed martial arts talent, perhaps no fight has had quite as many twists and turns as this one.

The Brazilian fighter - who was tasked by Aldo as mimicking Conor McGregor prior to their featherweight world title fight in 2015 - came into the fight with an already stellar reputation, but he and Hawaiian fighter Kawaihae quickly found themselves doubled over in pain after they BOTH landed low blows from a clinch position.

The thudding knee strikes immediately crumpled both men to the canvas where they were given time to recover from what has to be one of the rarer sights in MMA history, eclipsing the previous holy grail of combat sports rarities: the double knockout.

Both Bilharinho and Kawaihae soon recovered, though, and it was the Brazilian fighter who secured the bout's second highlight reel moment when he landed a stunning spinning hook kick which collapsed Kawaihae once again.

The finish, which was the first of its kind in 'Contender Series' history, somehow wasn't quite enough to impress Dana White though, who declinded to offer him a UFC contrast despite footage of the finish going viral online.

But more than that, Bilharinho and Kawaihae have secured themselves permanent status in the MMA pantheon for their double groin shot - something that will likely be scant consolation for Bilharinho, whose dream of securing a UFC deal must wait a little bit longer at least.

