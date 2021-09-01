Google appeals France’s ‘disproportionate’ €500mn fine in copyright row
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief of Google France, Sebastien Missoffe, slammed the hefty sum: “We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law."
Missoffe further added that the company continues “to work hard to resolve this case and put deals in place. This includes expanding offers to 1,200 publishers, clarifying aspects of our contracts, and sharing more data as requested by the French Competition Authority."
France’s antitrust watchdog slapped Google with “its biggest ever fine” to date at half a billion euros in mid-July for failing to work with media outlets “in good faith” in line with a European Union (EU) copyright rule. The so-called “neighboring rights” for publishers ensure that news agencies are paid for their articles and photos when featured on online service providers.Also on rt.com France slaps Google with ‘biggest fine ever’ of €500 million for failing to comply with copyright rules
The French competition authority ruled that the US company must either ensure publishers are given “remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or face additional fines of €900,000 a day.
Google has been slapped with multiple fines by France this year alone. A probe launched by France’s antitrust watchdog found in June that the provider was misusing its privilege as a major search engine and was profiting off algorithms, which led to a €220 million penalty.
In February, Alphabet Google was ordered to pay $76 million in compensation to 121 national and local French news publishers to end the long-standing copyright dispute.
Only a few other countries have implemented the EU’s copyright rule. Publishers from states that have adopted the law can insist on remuneration for their content being shown on online platforms.Also on rt.com Google to pay French media $76mn to end long-running copyright spat, but not everyone is pleased
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.