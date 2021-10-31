At least 15 people injured after attack in fire-hit Tokyo metro train, man with knife detained - reports
31 Oct, 2021 12:11
Fifteen people were reportedly injured after a fire started on a Tokyo train on Sunday. Following the incident, a man with a knife was arrested and police are investigating whether hydrochloric acid was involved.
おい日本のテレビ局！！選挙より京王線が大変なことになってるぞ！！京王線の車内で刃物男が刃物を振り回し、液体に火をつけて火事になってる、これはテロだ、テレビ局！メディアとして大事なことを忘れていないか？？？頼むよ報道してくれよ、、、、泣ネットしか信頼できないのか？？？ #京王線pic.twitter.com/qrK2YDKI04— k (@kikuzaka46_Bay) October 31, 2021
The suspect doused parts of the train car with an unspecified liquid and set it on fire at around 8pm local time on Sunday, according to Japanese state-owned news organization NHK citing witnesses.
Police are currently investigating whether hydrochloric acid was also used in the incident.