At least 15 people injured after attack in fire-hit Tokyo metro train, man with knife detained - reports

At least 15 people injured after fire attack in Tokyo metro, man with knife detained - reports
31 Oct, 2021 12:11
Fifteen people were reportedly injured after a fire started on a Tokyo train on Sunday. Following the incident, a man with a knife was arrested and police are investigating whether hydrochloric acid was involved.

The suspect doused parts of the train car with an unspecified liquid and set it on fire at around 8pm local time on Sunday, according to Japanese state-owned news organization NHK citing witnesses.

Police are currently investigating whether hydrochloric acid was also used in the incident.

