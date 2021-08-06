 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 10 injured during knife attack on Tokyo train, suspect detained after escape

6 Aug, 2021 13:43
©  Ruptly
At least ten people were injured on a Tokyo commuter train on Friday after a man reportedly went on a stabbing rampage, seriously injuring one of the victims before fleeing. A suspect is reportedly in police custody.

The attack took place on an Odakyu Electric Railway line late on Friday in Tokyo’s southwestern suburb of Setagaya.

While initial reports indicated that four people had been injured in the attack, the figure later increased to ten victims, according to local media citing Setagaya’s fire department.

One of the victims was gravely injured after getting stabbed multiple times, local media reported citing police sources.

Immediately after the incident, the train stopped between two stations, with the suspect reportedly jumping off and escaping on foot. It was not immediately clear who pulled the train's emergency brake.

The suspect fled the train, leaving behind both his weapon and a mobile phone.

The incident triggered a manhunt, with the suspect reportedly taken into custody shortly after the stabbing. The motives of the attacker are still unknown.

Live footage from RT’s video agency Ruptly showed multiple ambulances arriving at the scene to evacuate the injured. The incident has caused major disruption on the Odakyu railway, with operations suspended up and down the line from the two affected stations.

