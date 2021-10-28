UNSC calls on Sudan’s military to end coup and restore civilian rule, as six Sudanese envoys fired by de facto leaders

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has expressed “serious concern” over Sudan’s military takeover and called for the release of detained officials. Earlier, the country’s self-proclaimed leaders sacked six Sudanese diplomatic envoys

“The members of the Security Council call upon Sudan’s military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government,” reads the UNSC statement.

The UNSC also called for the immediate release of all Sudanese officials detained by the military since the coup began earlier this week, and asked all parties involved “to exercise the utmost restraint,” refrain from violence, and respect the principles of democracy.

The statement comes as six Sudanese envoys – the country’s ambassadors to the US, the EU, China, Qatar, France, and the head of mission in Geneva – were fired by the country’s military, apparently in response to their rejection of the coup. The decision was announced late on Wednesday, two days after the power takeover on October 25.

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that all the decisions issued by senior general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan were illegal and that the ambassadors who rejected the military coup were “the legitimate representatives of the government of Sudan.”

