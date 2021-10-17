WATCH: International Space Station rotating 57 degrees mid-orbit during engine test of spacecraft bringing back Russian film crew
The footage from NASA’s broadcast on Friday captured the ISS changing its position towards the Earth quite significantly, prompting the American astronauts to sound a distress call.
The station rotated as a result of an engine thrust on the Soyuz MS-18, which had been docked to the ISS. The Russian cosmonauts had been testing the spacecraft ahead of its planned return from orbit. The problem was swiftly fixed.Also on rt.com International Space Station accidentally rotates 57 degrees mid-orbit while hosting director & actress filming milestone movie
The incident happened when Russian actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko were aboard the ISS, working on the first-ever feature film recorded in space.
The two safely made it back to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-18 on Sunday, bringing with them 30 terabytes of footage to be used in the upcoming flick ‘The Challenge’.Also on rt.com Back to Earth: Soyuz capsule with Russian crew behind first space movie successfully lands in Kazakhstan
