At least 33 killed and 73 wounded after explosion at mosque gates in Kandahar, Afghanistan
The explosion hit the Bibi Fatima mosque while Shia worshippers were gathering for packed Friday prayers, with an estimated 500 people in attendance.
Two bombs were detonated at the security gate, while two other suicide bombers ran into the mosque, setting off explosions among the congregation.
The Taliban’s interior minister, Sayed Khosti, confirmed the attack had “martyred and wounded” a number of “compatriots,” stating that special forces arrived on scene shortly after to “determine the nature of the incident.”
افغانستان کے صوبے #کندھار میں امام بارگاہ میں بم دھماکے کے نتیجے میں ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق 7 افراد جانبحق جبکہ 13 زخمی ہوئے ہیں۔#Kandaharpic.twitter.com/2SuPsX4Ani— 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐫 (@Salamsabr) October 15, 2021
Purported video shows the scene at Fatemieh Imam Bargah in #Kandahar after an explosion was witnessed during prayers. #Afghanistan#Afghan#Kabul#Taliban#Talibanspic.twitter.com/vAW9oGqzCB— The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) October 15, 2021
#Explosion near the largest Shiite mosque in Kandahar which is Famous with the name of Bibi Fatima Mosque or Imam Bargah. Primary reports: 7 killed and 13 other injured. #Afghanishtan#knadaharpic.twitter.com/TqSH4OhVLT— Yahya Aliyar (@yahya_aliyar) October 15, 2021
Blast Hits Mosque in Kandahar, Casualties Reported. pic.twitter.com/XgrQSD4GpM— Zahid Mazhar (@ZahidMtweets) October 15, 2021
Smoke could be seen billowing from the area where the mosque is located, in the center of the city, in the aftermath of the blast. Distressing videos showed bodies, covered by blankets, as they were surrounded by worshippers who attempted to help them in the wake of the explosion.
While official have stated that it was a suicide bombing, no group has admitted responsibility yet. It is the second suicide bombing in Afghanistan in recent weeks, with IS-K having taken responsibility for an explosion in Kunduz last week.
Kandahar has been under the Taliban’s control since August 13, as the militant group swiftly gained territory across Afghanistan ahead of their ousting of the country’s government.
