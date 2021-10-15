Muslim convert charged with killing 5 in Norway bow-and-arrow attack has been sent for psychiatric assessment, prosecutor says
On Friday, police lawyer Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told Norwegian tabloid Dagbladet that Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, had agreed to be handed over to the health services for an assessment of his mental wellbeing; the process began on Thursday.
The accused will be observed and assessed by two psychiatric experts to clarify whether Braathen was in a fit mental state at the time when the killings took place on Wednesday night. Braathen has already confessed to the deadly attack.Also on rt.com Norway bow-and-arrow attacker who killed 5 had converted to Islam; police had prior concerns over signs of radicalization
If the experts conclude that he was not sane, his sentence would include compulsory psychiatric care. If he is considered sane, the prosecution can raise the danger that Braathen may offend again in the future.
On Thursday, police said that there was a probable terrorist motive for Braathen’s actions. The Danish citizen, who had converted to Islam and showed signs of radicalization, rampaged through the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday night, killing five and injuring two.
He was known to police for “several different issues” and had been “in contact with... the health service several times.” He had also shown signs of radicalization.
All of the suspect’s victims were between 50 and 70. According to local media, the attack started in a supermarket.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.