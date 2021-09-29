68% of Germans want CDU’s chancellor candidate Laschet to resign from all political posts after election loss – YouGov poll
According to a YouGov poll cited by German media on Wednesday, 68% want Laschet to step down from all political posts, and just 13% share the opposite opinion.
A veteran politician, Laschet is the minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia and the leader of the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Under his watch, the center-right party produced a historic low result in the general election on Sunday, finishing second to its main rival the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 24.1%.
AFP news agency cited sources saying that Laschet has congratulated SPD chancellorship candidate Olaf Scholz with his election win on Wednesday, three days after the vote.
Laschet ran a lackluster campaign to replace Merkel as chancellor that was marred by gaffes and PR blunders. After the election, CDU’s informal conservative club, the Values Union, called on the party’s leadership to accept responsibility for the loss and resign.
Despite the upsetting outcome, Laschet has remained optimistic that his party could still come out on top by forming a ruling coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).
FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing said that the party leaders have met with their counterparts from the Greens and plan on holding coalition talks with the CDU on Saturday and with SPD the next day.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.