CDU leader Armin Laschet hopes for coalition, says SPD has no mandate to lead country after narrow victory in German election
During a press conference in which he declared that the CDU/CSU alliance was willing to form a ‘Jamaica’ coalition with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party – which took 14.8% and 11.5% respectively – Laschet claimed that the SPD could not “derive a government mandate from this election result,” despite acknowledging that the party had come in first place with 25.7% of the vote.
CDU/CSU, on the other hand, received its worst result in history with 24.1%, losing 50 seats in the Bundestag while the SPD gained 53.
The CDU leader further added that a result of less than 30% of the vote could not be seen as representing the majority of Germans.
We are now in the phase of trying to form a stable government for Germany
Laschet also said following news of the SPD’s victory that the election results were “not one we can be happy with.”
Before Sunday’s vote, FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke in favor of the ‘Jamaica’ coalition, where the yellow, black and green colors symbolize his party plus the CDU/CSU and the Greens.
The 2021 German Bundestag election was also a blow to the Left Party and Alternative for Germany (AfD), showing a massive increase in support for the Greens. The Left lost 30 seats from the last election, while AfD lost 11 seats. The Greens gained 51 seats for a total of 118, making them the third biggest party.Also on rt.com Voters want Germany’s election winner SPD to seek coalition with Greens & FDP, not Merkel’s bloc – chancellor candidate Scholz
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.