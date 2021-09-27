 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Voters want Germany’s election winner SPD to seek coalition with Greens & FDP, not Merkel’s bloc – chancellor candidate Scholz 

27 Sep, 2021 08:13
Get short URL
Voters want Germany’s election winner SPD to seek coalition with Greens & FDP, not Merkel’s bloc – chancellor candidate Scholz 
Olaf Scholz, finance minister and SPD candidate for chancellor, at an election party in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. © Wolfgang Kumm / dpa / AP
The Social Democrats’ candidate for Germany’s next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said his party has received a mandate to form a government with the Greens and liberal FDP rather than with its old partner, Merkel’s center-right bloc.

“The voters have very clearly spoken. They said who should form the next government,” Scholz said on Monday.

They strengthened three parties – the Social Democrats, the Greens and FDP [Free Democratic Party]– and therefore that is the clear mandate that the citizens of this country have given. These three should form the next government.

Scholz, the Social Democratic Party’s (SPD) candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, made his statement after the party came first in Sunday’s vote with 25.7%, while its chief rival, the center-right CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union) alliance, showed the worst performance since 1949 with 24.1% of the vote. The parties had governed the country in a coalition before the election.

Scholz added that the CDU/CSU have “received the message from the citizens that they should no longer be in the government, but go into opposition.”

Also on rt.com Scholz’s SPD wins German election as conservatives drop to record low in 1st election without Merkel – preliminary results

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies