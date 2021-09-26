 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German election: Laschet’s CDU/CSU and Scholz’s SPD parties tied in Bundestag vote – exit polls
HomeWorld News

German election: Laschet’s CDU/CSU and Scholz’s SPD parties tied in Bundestag vote – exit polls

26 Sep, 2021 16:04
Get short URL
Exit polls from the German election reveal a neck-and-neck race, with the conservative CDU party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and its main Social Democrat rivals, the SPD, tied. All eyes are now on coalition talks.

An exit poll from German broadcaster ARD shows the center-right CDU/CSU union, led by Merkel’s successor, Christian Democrat Armin Laschet, tied on 25% with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by Olaf Scholz.

However, an alternative exit poll by TV channel ZDF has placed the SPD slightly in the lead with 26%.

The Greens were on track to get 15% of the vote, according to ARD, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) was set for 11% – both looking close to the pre-vote predictions. Meanwhile, a potential ‘kingmaker’ in the race, the classic liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), was also looking on course to get 11%.

The Left Party (Die Linke) was shown to be underperforming compared to earlier polling results, appearing likely to secure 5% of the vote.

Germans went to the polls on Sunday to decide on the makeup of the Bundestag, the lower house of the country’s parliament.

The results will determine who replaces the CDU’s Angela Merkel as chancellor. Germany’s second-longest-serving leader in the modern era, she has governed the country since 2005. She presided over the eurozone crisis, the influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, and the rise of extremism and terrorism in Europe.

Merkel’s successor and their new government will be tasked with steering the country’s economy towards recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating floods in Germany this summer.

Also on rt.com Germans vote in historic election, with Angela Merkel set to step down after 16 years in power

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies