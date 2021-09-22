Cars dragged through Spanish streets after heavy rainfall causes flash floods (VIDEOS)
The weather event forced emergency services in the Murcia region to respond after 160 weather-related incidents occurred earlier this week, flooding roadways after rivers broke their banks.
Heavy #rainfall caused a massive #flooding in #Granada southern #Spain. Cars are blown away by streams of water, people have to wade across the streets. pic.twitter.com/X33vgZozBv— Disaster (@Disastervid) September 22, 2021
Multiple municipalities within the Spanish territory have been affected by the storm, with Cartagena and Granada the worst hit after 50 liters per square meter poured down in just half an hour and strong winds damaged trees and lampposts.
Massive Flood hit Granada city in Spain #Flood#Granada#Inundación#tormenta#غرناطة#فيضاناتpic.twitter.com/tq6h1yHoj9— Daily Weather (@wetter_ar) September 22, 2021
The Cartagena region has suffered from repeated flooding, with changes to the natural drainage network due to planning and development in the area having impacted the territory’s resilience to severe rainfall, raising the threat to residents and the risk of economic losses.
Vloed in Cartagena, Spanje.. pic.twitter.com/eXHkyVf6eK— labyrinthtje. (@Jaarden1) September 22, 2021
While the south suffered particularly badly, other parts of the country, including the northwest fell victim to intense storms on Monday night, as basements and garages were flooded and people were trapped in vehicles.
سيول جارفة في غرناطة #اسبانيا 🚨Granada - Spain 🇪🇸 #طقس_العالمpic.twitter.com/WPs9AgzuBC— طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) September 22, 2021
On Wednesday, following the flooding, Spain’s Secretary of State for the Environment Hugo Morán announced more than €140 million ($164.23 million) in funding to improve Flood Risk Management in the Cartagena region. This will be added to the already €30 million ($35.19 million) that has been set aside to bolster conditions in the territory. Morán revealed the funding after speaking to representatives on the ground in Cartagena after residents suffered from the heavy downpour.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.