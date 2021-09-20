 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero convicted on terror-related charges for backing rebel group while in exile

20 Sep, 2021 14:16
Get short URL
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero convicted on terror-related charges for backing rebel group while in exile
Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is seen at the court before answering to charges that include terrorism and incitement to murder in Kigali, Rwanda September 25, 2020. © REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana
67-year-old Paul Rusesabagina has been convicted by a Rwandan court of being part of the MRCD-FLN “terror group,” which killed nine civilians in an a 2018 attack, backing the group while he was in exile.

Announcing the guilty verdict, Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi declared that Rusesabagina and the other 19 defendants should “be found guilty” over their involvement with the group that “attacked people in their homes” and “even in their cars on the road.”

Rusesabagina and his family have rejected the case and the trial as unfair, arguing that he was kidnapped by Rwanda authorities after being tricked into flying to the country, believing he was, instead, on a flight to Burundi. Addressing the 2018 attacks, Rusesabagina claims he never endorsed violence against civilians.  

Rusesabagina was portrayed by Don Cheadle in the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, which depicted him as the hero hotel manager who helped to save more than 1,000 Tutsi and Hutu refugees during the country’s deadly genocide. 

The conflict, between April 7- July 15 1994, saw around 800,000 Tutsi citizens killed in what’s been called the Rwandan genocide. The post-genocide government, led by President Paula Kagame, has been criticized by Rusesabagina, who accused the leader of silencing opposition, engaging in authoritarianism and promoting anti-Hutu rhetoric. 

Also on rt.com Questions raised after France reportedly drops probe into attack that led to Rwanda genocide (VIDEO)

Around the same time as the 2018 MRCD-FLN attack, Rusesabagina publicly called for regime change in the country, declaring that “the time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda.”

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for the defendants on nine charges, including arson, hostage taking, terrorism and forming an armed rebel group directed from abroad.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies