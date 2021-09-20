Outrage flares on social media over mandate-flouting maskless Emmys while Seth Rogen jokes ‘what are we doing?’

Another gathering of US elites – the Emmys – became the latest display of their disdain for the rules that they want Joe Average to take as seriously as a stroke. Many viewers were fuming with anger.

A who’s who of Hollywood came in droves to have some fun, razzle-dazzle and celebrate successes of the entertainment industry at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards. The L.A. Live venue’s Event Deck in Los Angeles was packed to the brim, and across the pond in London a parallel ceremony was taking place.

Absent from the invitation list were apparently face masks, which were nowhere to be seen on celebrities’ faces – unlike those of the waiters, photographers and other staff required for the show to go on. The sight was hardly surprising, considering how the same script was used during the Met Gala, or Barack Obama’s birthday party, or any other posh event in the age of culture wars on Covid-19 steroids.

As expected, celebrities are almost exclusively without mask at the Emmys. pic.twitter.com/F8lXEJpWzq — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 20, 2021

Watching the event made quite a few people unhappy, even angry, judging by comments online. Especially since California has a mask mandate for indoor events, and the crowd of stars didn’t look like people for whom showing their mouths was essential for communication and thus warranting an exemption.

A vaccinated and sophisticated crowd, ok? Now make sure your 4 year old wears his mask while in school, and especially at recess. — Raffaldo (@Raffaldo) September 20, 2021

Explain to me why the Emmy attendees didn’t wear masks? LA County has a mask mandate. They were clearly inside a structure. Sad to see only us peasants have to follow these stupid rules. #Emmys — EnderW (@EnderW3) September 20, 2021

Emmys without a mask in sight. You know who is wearing masks? The waiters. Self righteous Hollywood rich people to the working class, “do as we say not as we do” #Emmys2021 — Sivia Sasa (@SiviaSasa) September 20, 2021

If there's anything I'm starting to understand about large events based on the Met Gala, Emmys, and all the politicians having parties, is that if everyone is vaccinated at an event, you do not need to wear a mask. If the mayor of san fran wont follow her own mandate you shouldnt — Toon The Bou (@BouToon) September 20, 2021

Then again, Event Deck is technically an indoor/outdoor venue. So the hugging, laughing, toasting elites could easily tell themselves and the viewers they were following all the health guidelines. Not everyone accepted the explanation, though.

Ummm as he says “ We’re following all the guidelines “ they are hugging, kissing on the cheek and not a mask in sight . I don’t think they understand the guidelines. #Emmys#Emmys2021pic.twitter.com/ZsbmQdED10 — Real_Rita (@real_rita09) September 20, 2021

It’s not like the powerful and rich are oblivious to the contradiction between their actual behavior and the preachy message they have been sending to the masses about how everybody should follow the science, wear masks and save lives. Comedian Seth Rogen even brought it up during the Emmys, asking the audience: “What are we doing?”

Shout out to Seth Rogen for calling out the Emmys for not giving a damn about COVID so it could have a few chandeliers Bless you @SethRogen#Emmys2021pic.twitter.com/YSIRdQFviC — tony pierce (@busblog) September 20, 2021

“They said this was outdoors – it’s not! They lied to us,” he said. “We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight.”

Fellow celebrities appreciated his words with laughter and clapping. It remained unclear if Rogen meant his barrage of jokes to make an actual point or to simply entertain the guests before announcing the nominees for supporting actors in comedy series.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!