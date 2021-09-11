Explosions at Iraq’s Erbil airport hosting US-led coalition amid drone attack

Footage from witnesses has shown multiple explosions at the Erbil International Airport in Iraq's Kurdisstan region. The blasts have reportedly resulted from a drone strike.

Local media reported, citing Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), that “explosive-laden drones” targeted the air hub, which is hosting US forces that are part of the multinational coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS,ISIL) in Iraq.

Footage of recent drone attack that targeted #Erbil airport, air defenses repelled. pic.twitter.com/nXnOciUZuw — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) September 11, 2021

Lawk Ghafuri, head of Kurdistan’s foreign media relations, confirmed the airport was attacked “with a drone,” dismissing reports of casualties or damage as false.

The drone was carrying explosive devices, and exploded away from Erbil International Airport’s terminals and territories. No casualties are reported. — Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) September 11, 2021

Ghafuri reported that the explosion was “away from Erbil International Airport’s terminals and territories.”

The official also brushed off reports that the attack forced the airport to shut down, calling them “fake news.”

#Erbil International Airport is open and flights are normal. Again any rumors about the closure of the airport is fake news. — Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) September 11, 2021

Footage from the ground has been spreading across social media, purportedly showing warning sirens going off at a military base housing US troops.

#UpdateSirens sounded from inside the US military base near Erbil airport. pic.twitter.com/Pq7doUvmNY — Suribelle (@Suribelle1) September 11, 2021

Missile defense systems were deployed to repel the attack, a source with the coalition forces told the media. It is yet unclear if the drones targeting the airport made an impact , the source said, noting that the investigation into the incident is still underway.

The airport has faced multiple attacks this year, and US officials have chalked up the aggression to militia groups targeting the US service members still remaining in the country.

