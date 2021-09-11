 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosions at Iraq’s Erbil airport hosting US-led coalition amid drone attack

11 Sep, 2021 21:36
Footage from witnesses has shown multiple explosions at the Erbil International Airport in Iraq's Kurdisstan region. The blasts have reportedly resulted from a drone strike.

Local media reported, citing Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), that “explosive-laden drones” targeted the air hub, which is hosting US forces that are part of the multinational coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS,ISIL) in Iraq.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of Kurdistan’s foreign media relations, confirmed the airport was attacked “with a drone,” dismissing reports of casualties or damage as false. 

Ghafuri reported that the explosion was “away from Erbil International Airport’s terminals and territories.”

The official also brushed off reports that the attack forced the airport to shut down, calling them “fake news.”

Footage from the ground has been spreading across social media, purportedly showing warning sirens going off at a military base housing US troops.

Missile defense systems were deployed to repel the attack, a source with the coalition forces told the media. It is yet unclear if the drones targeting the airport made an impact , the source said, noting that the investigation into the incident is still underway.

The airport has faced multiple attacks this year, and US officials have chalked up the aggression to militia groups targeting the US service members still remaining in the country. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

