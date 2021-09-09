Iran hails attack on ‘terrorist’ sites in Iraqi Kurdistan (VIDEO)
In a statement on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had successfully undertaken an operation to target what Tehran considers terrorist groups based in Kurdistan on Wednesday.
The mission, which was carried out with the participation of the IRGC aerospace division and IRGC Ground Forces UAVs, saw the use of both artillery capabilities and drones. The IRGC said it “pounded” the headquarters of “evil and criminal groups” at a meeting location and a training center, with seven short-range missiles, the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr reported.
Tehran’s military claimed it had “concrete” information that their aerial bombardment had resulted in the death of several terrorist chiefs, with others wounded.
According to Mehr, the statement adds that Kurdish authorities were warned about the forthcoming attack. It claims that the operation was in response to attempts to infiltrate Iran by militants belonging to foreign-sponsored terrorist groups.
The bombardment was recorded by people on the ground in Kurdistan.
Thread on Iranian strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan against positions of the separatists groups of the Iranian kurds such as PDKI etc, that banned and recognized by Iran as terrorists. Stike by IRGC's kamikaze drone(loitering munition) against some target among trees. pic.twitter.com/zWnBYNEjfm— Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) September 9, 2021
Footage was also shared by the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), which condemned the act of Iranian “terrorism” on social media. The PDKI said that commanders of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces insist the attack caused no casualties.
#Iran terrorist #IRGC continues to carry out indiscriminate artillery attacks in the region. #Peshmerga commanders have reported that there have been no Peshmerga casualties. #Twitterkurds#Kurdistan#Rojhelat#PDKI#KDPIpic.twitter.com/WMlI95uKF9— PDKI (@PDKIenglish) September 9, 2021
#Iran’s terrorist #IRGC are using suicide drones in their attack on the Peshmerga Forces of Kurdistan. #Twitterkurds#Kurdistan#Rojhelat#Peshmerga#PDKI#KDPIpic.twitter.com/e8fp7yJSgy— PDKI (@PDKIenglish) September 9, 2021
A KDPI military commander told Iraqi-Kurdistan based news network, Rudaw, that its forces had “recovered the remains of a drone that was used in the attack on one target.”
The Iranian operation comes just days after IRGC ground force commander Brigadier General Khakpour called on Iraqi Kurdistan to expel groups Tehran deemed terrorists. He warned that they would be targeted if not, although it was not the first time Iran had made such demands.
Iranian security forces have frequently clashed along border areas with Kurdish militant groups such as the PDKI and the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan – a group which is linked to Kurdish PKK insurgents in Turkey. The groups aspire for the creation of an independent Kurdistan.Also on rt.com Around 200 foreigners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul in first large-scale departure since US ends troop withdrawal
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.