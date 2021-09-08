At least 10 dead, dozens feared injured as Covid hospital ERUPTS INTO FLAMES in North Macedonia
8 Sep, 2021 23:09
At least 10 people have been killed in a fire that engulfed a modular Covid-19 hospital in the town of Tetovo, North Macedonia. Reports indicated that the blaze erupted after an explosion rocked the building.
A few moments ago there was an explosion at the modular #Covid_19 hospital in City of #Tetovo, #NorthMacedoniaThere are also reports of casualties on patients and medical staff. The modular hospital was completely burnt down, while the fire is still active in some parts.. pic.twitter.com/bRicvLcMSB— Abdylvehab (@abdylvehab) September 8, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
