‘This is life from now on’: Israel’s coronavirus czar warns people to prepare for a ‘fourth injection’ of Covid vaccine

With over 2.5 million Israelis already inoculated with three Covid vaccine doses, the national coronavirus czar, Salman Zarka, has said preparations need to begin for an eventual fourth jab due to the virus’ growing variants.

Yet another round of booster shots will be needed for the vaccinated in order to keep up with coronavirus variants, said Zarka, the head of the special task force set up to coordinate Israel's fight against Covid-19, in an interview with Kan public radio on Saturday. Despite two-thirds of the Israeli population already vaccinated with two doses, health officials expect that the more spreadable Delta will continue to lead to a rise in cases and hospitalizations in the fall months.

Given that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also ready ourselves for the fourth jab.

“This is our life from now on, in waves,” Zarka added. He believes that booster shots that deal with new variants of the virus more effectively could be ready by late 2021 or early 2022.

The health official previously stated that vaccine booster shots could need to be taken “once a year or five or six months.”

Israel was among the first countries to offer a third dose of the vaccine, which over 2.5 million people have already received. A ‘Green Pass’ issued to vaccinated citizens – which grants access to places like restaurants and bars – expires six months after an individual is given their second or third dose, leading speculations that more future doses could be on the way.



