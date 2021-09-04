‘This is life from now on’: Israel’s coronavirus czar warns people to prepare for a ‘fourth injection’ of Covid vaccine
Yet another round of booster shots will be needed for the vaccinated in order to keep up with coronavirus variants, said Zarka, the head of the special task force set up to coordinate Israel's fight against Covid-19, in an interview with Kan public radio on Saturday. Despite two-thirds of the Israeli population already vaccinated with two doses, health officials expect that the more spreadable Delta will continue to lead to a rise in cases and hospitalizations in the fall months.
Also on rt.com Israel reports record daily Covid cases over 10,900 for 1st time since pandemic outbreak as schools set to open
Given that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also ready ourselves for the fourth jab.
“This is our life from now on, in waves,” Zarka added. He believes that booster shots that deal with new variants of the virus more effectively could be ready by late 2021 or early 2022.
The health official previously stated that vaccine booster shots could need to be taken “once a year or five or six months.”
Israel was among the first countries to offer a third dose of the vaccine, which over 2.5 million people have already received. A ‘Green Pass’ issued to vaccinated citizens – which grants access to places like restaurants and bars – expires six months after an individual is given their second or third dose, leading speculations that more future doses could be on the way.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.