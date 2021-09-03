‘We want peace, but ready for war’: Panjshir resistance projects confidence as it braces for Taliban offensive (VIDEO)
The self-proclaimed Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) and Taliban forces have engaged in some skirmishes this week, with both sides claiming to have inflicted significant damage to their opponents. But no major confrontation has been reported yet.
RT’s Ruptly video agency has obtained footage from the northern Afghan valley, depicting how the Panjshir fighters are preparing themselves for a possible offensive by the Taliban. The foot soldiers declared confidence in the militia’s ability to confront the Islamist movement.
“They cannot fight back, they will be killed and this place has always been their historical graveyard,” one of the soldiers said.
Over two decades ago, when the Taliban emerged victorious in the Afghan civil war, Panjshir remained outside of its control. The valley was defended by the force of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the late father of the current leader of the resistance, Ahmad Massoud.
“If you want to enter Panjshir forcibly, or think that we will surrender to you, that is your dream and nothing else,” said Sarman Hameed, a district commander in the militia, asking to deliver the message to the Taliban leadership. “We will never do that, we will defend not just Panjshir, we will even defend the whole of Afghanistan.”
However, as they pledge to fight, many militiamen said what they want from the Taliban is to be left alone. “We are 100% ready for a peace process,” another Massoud loyalist told Ruptly.
It remains unclear if the threat to go outside the readily-defendable valley and take on Taliban forces elsewhere in Afghanistan is credible. Taliban officials are dismissive of the Panjshir resistance and say they can be crushed with ease.Also on rt.com Taliban says it captured key entrance to Panjshir valley, local resistance denies it, as both claim heavy losses on other side
On the other hand, the militant movement could risk infighting now that it no longer has NATO and the Western-backed government in Kabul as a unifying common enemy.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.