Several rockets target Kabul airport, US military activite missile defense to repel attack - reports

30 Aug, 2021 03:52
FILE PHOTO: People walk on the street leading to the airport's Abbey gate where a blast occurred two days earlier, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 28, 2021. © REUTER/Stringer
Five rockets have reportedly been launched towards the Kabul airport, serving as the focal point of the US evacuation from Afghanistan. The missiles were shot down by an air defense system, media report, citing US officials.

Several rockets rained down on the area near the Kabul airport on Monday morning, Reuters reported, citing a US official, who said that missile defense systems were deployed to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported, citing a US defense official, that the Pentagon used The Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) missile system to repel the attack.

There have been no reports of US casualties at the time.

Videos purportedly showing aftermath of the blast have emerged online. Fire and thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the site. AP reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the rockets fell in the city’s Salim Karwan neighborhood. Shots reportedly rang out immediately after the blast.

According to initial unconfirmed reports, the rockets were launched from a car in Khair Khana neighborhood in north west Kabul.

No group has so claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as the US is racing against the clock to complete the evacuation of the US and Afghan allies from Kabul before the August 31 deadline. So far, more than 117,000 people have been flown out of the city, according to the US military. The evacuees are overwhelmingly Afghan refugees and Special Immigrant Visa applicants. Out of the total number of those airlifted, some 5,400 were American citizens.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

