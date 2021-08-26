Beijing blasts American exploitation and coercion as Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s detention reaches 1,000 days

China’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated its anger at the “unreasonable detention” of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on the thousand-day anniversary of her arrest by Canadian authorities, pending extradition to the US.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted that August 26 was the thousandth day of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s detention in Canada. She awaits possible extradition to the US, where she is accused of criminal charges concerning violating US trade sanctions on Iran.

The spokesman reiterated China’s demands that the US drop its case against Meng and that Canada refrain from being an accomplice in the political persecution of Chinese citizens. “Canada is nothing but a tool for the United States to exploit, suppress dissidents, and seek personal gain. There is no fairness and legitimacy,” he asserted.

Noting that Meng’s “unreasonable detention” has now reached 1,000 days, Wang asked “does the Canadian side still have a view of right and wrong?”

The spokesman once again claimed that the only reason for the Huawei executive’s arrest was to deliberately suppress Chinese companies and retain American hegemony in the technology space.

He continued to say that Beijing will never give in to any forms of political coercion or abuse of justice, adding that the Chinese people are firm believers in upholding the rule of law and are not afraid of others.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in December 2018 as she passed through Vancouver Airport on the way to Mexico City. Last week, a two-and-a-half-year legal process came to a conclusion, leaving the fate of Meng in the hands of a British Columbia judge.

