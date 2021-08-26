100+ people denounce Covid health passes by holding protest ‘picnic’ outside restaurants in Reims, France (VIDEO)
In an action dubbed “the giant picnic”, people sat on the cobbles of Erlon Square, enjoying their meals outside cafes and restaurants where they could not enter unless they had a valid health pass.
#Reims ce soir Terrasse libre au moins 200 personnes et en face les terrasses presque vides de bars!! #Manif28aoutpic.twitter.com/uFKDtMrHdq— LE GÉNÉRAL 0fficiel 💎 (@LE_GENERAL__OFF) August 25, 2021
The calm protest was different from louder demonstrations against Covid-related restrictions that have been taking place in the last six weeks. During such rallies, participants banged on drums, carried flags and placards, and sometimes clashed with police in Paris and elsewhere.
The use of health passes was expanded in France last month as the country has been fighting against a surge in infections with the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Proof of vaccination status or a negative Covid-19 test are required to access leisure and cultural venues and events bringing together more than 50 people, as well as bars and restaurants, and for long-distance travel by plane, train or bus.
The government also mandated that medical workers, caregivers, firefighters and police officers get vaccinated by September 15. The measure prompted backlash among people in these professions, and led some unions to call for strikes.Also on rt.com France ‘will not back down’ from sanctioning unvaccinated care-workers; Covid boosters to be offered to elderly from September
