Black defendants’ race-related woes should influence sentencing, court in Canada rules, sparking debate over 2-tier justice system

Fears of a “two-tier justice” system have erupted after a Canadian court ruled that judges should account for the impacts of systemic racism and historical disadvantages when sentencing black offenders.

Last week, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal noted a “responsibility” to “equip judges sentencing offenders of African descent with the tools to craft fit sentences.” The court made the “landmark” legal judgment when considering the sentencing of a black defendant convicted of gun possession charges, local media reported.

In 2020, Rakeem Rayshon Anderson was sentenced to house arrest and probation after being arrested and convicted for possession of a loaded handgun during a routine traffic stop in 2018. The trial judge based her decision on the ‘Impact of Race and Culture Assessment (IRCA),’ a framework developed by the province to help courts arrive at an “appropriate sentence” for black people convicted of crimes.

Also on rt.com ‘Please guys, let me breathe’: Canadian cop accused of ‘excessive force’ in George Floyd-style ‘knee to the neck’ arrest (VIDEO)

After prosecutors appealed the sentence as being too lenient, the case went to the appeal court for consideration. During the trial, IRCA authors claimed that Anderson carried a loaded firearm due to a heightened sense of self-security since he was coming from “trauma and marginalized communities” and had few black role models. Crown prosecutors changed their position during the appeals process, instead asking for guidance in similar future cases.

The appeal court’s decision – about the need for judges to consider systemic issues impacting Nova Scotians of African descent – is apparently expected to become the blueprint for sentencing in the province and possibly even the rest of the country.

In its Fall 2020 economic statement, Ottawa revealed it plans to spend Can$8 million (US$6.3 million) to adopt the IRCA model at the federal level to address “systemic issues in the criminal justice system that have resulted in the overrepresentation of certain groups.”

Halifax lawyer Brandon Rolle, who argued the case on behalf of the African Nova Scotia Decade for People of African Descent Coalition (ANSDPADC), called the ruling a “historic decision that signals a shift in the landscape when we talk about the sentencing of African Nova Scotians.”



On social media, however, many claimed the decision would lead to the creation of a “two-tier justice system” based on race, with some arguing it was giving a “free pass” to some racial groups.



This is just beyond crazy. I can understand certain government job opportunities goes to minorities or something like that, but if someone broke the law and the consequences are going to be different based on their race? If this is not racist I don’t know what is. — 张闰土 (@Aliaoshaba) August 24, 2021

Others said justice and the law were supposed to be “blind,” with a number of people tweeting that punishments should be based “only on what you’ve done and not by the color of your skin.” One person said the decision itself sounded like“racism.”

However, others agreed with IRCA developer Robert Wright who had stated that the judgment was a “move towards justice” and denied it would lead to “preferential treatment of individuals”.

Wright contended that, up until now, the legal “standard” has actually been “injustice for people of African descent.”

Agreeing, one person noted that people of color have “never been given the benefit of the doubt the way that white people [have]” and said this policy was “an attempt to change that.”



That's exactly the point. People of colour have never been given the benefit of the doubt the way that white people do. This policy is an attempt to change that. — The President of Jelly Beans (@jellybeansprez) August 24, 2021

Others wondered why such a policy had not been implemented before, since a 1999 Supreme Court decision had already ruled that judges should consider alternatives to incarceration when sentencing indigenous offenders and take into account their unique life circumstances.

It’s incredible to realize that this didn’t already exist, given the Gladue Principles for considering sentences for Indigenous offenders were established back in 1999, though it’s also not at all surprising, given Canada. https://t.co/hdl3e6HUqj — Cassie 🚲🐈 (@cfulgham) August 25, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!