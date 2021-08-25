Indonesia navy impounds tanker over allegations of stealing some 300,000 barrels of oil from Cambodia 

The Indonesia navy’s First Fleet commander announced on Wednesday that it has seized a tanker and detained its crew over the alleged theft of around 300,000 barrels of crude oil from Cambodia’s reserves.

MT Strovolos, a Bahamian-flagged tanker, sailed from Thailand to Indonesia’s Batam island, where it turned off its ID system and anchored illegally off the Asian nation’s coast. It was picked up by the Indonesian navy on July 27 after an Interpol red notice was issued against the vessel and its crew.

The tanker had been used for storage but, after Singapore’s KrisEnergy, which had rented it, went into liquidation earlier this year, the crew reportedly took off with around 300,000 barrels of crude oil believed to be aboard. After becoming aware of the alleged theft, KrisEnergy reported the situation to the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy, who, in turn, informed Interpol.

Indonesian authorities are currently questioning the crew members, consisting of 13 Indian nationals, three Bangladeshis and three citizens of Myanmar. If found guilty of maritime violations, the captain of the vessel could face up to a year in prison and a fine of $14,000.

Indonesia’s First Fleet commander Arsyad Abdullah said officials “will not hesitate to take action against any type of crimes committed within Indonesia’s jurisdictional territory.”

Cambodia and Indonesia are currently in talks over how to securely return the oil to Phnom Penh.

