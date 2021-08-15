At least 20 killed after fuel tanker explodes in northern Lebanon, sparking fire (VIDEO)

Two dozen people have been killed and several more injured after a gas tanker erupted into flames in Lebanon’s northernmost Akkar region. Videos shared online show a massive blaze raging at the scene.

🔴 At least 10 people have been killed in the fuel tanker explosion in Tleil, #Lebanonpic.twitter.com/Y0fnZyM2dF — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) August 15, 2021 الاهالي يوجهون نداء الى كافة الاسعافات المتواجدة في #عكار التوجه الى مكان الانفجار في بلدة #التليلpic.twitter.com/6v4CYT3asC — AlKhabar (@AlKhabarME) August 14, 2021 The Lebanese Red Cross reported that medics have uncovered bodies of 20 victims at the site of the blast. Seven people, injured as result of the explosion, have been taken to hospitals. ⚠️UPDATE⚠️: our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/MgWdpC61Pn — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 15, 2021 DETAILS TO FOLLOW