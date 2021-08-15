 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 20 killed after fuel tanker explodes in northern Lebanon, sparking fire (VIDEO)

15 Aug, 2021 01:47
© Twitter/ Mulhak
Two dozen people have been killed and several more injured after a gas tanker erupted into flames in Lebanon’s northernmost Akkar region. Videos shared online show a massive blaze raging at the scene.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that medics have uncovered bodies of 20 victims at the site of the blast. Seven people, injured as result of the explosion, have been taken to hospitals.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

