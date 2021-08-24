 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban spokesman can’t confirm CIA chief met with group’s leader Baradar

24 Aug, 2021 13:52
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Jason Reed JIR
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Jason Reed JIR
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told a press conference on Tuesday that he could not confirm reports of a meeting with the CIA director, but said they are communicating with all embassies located in Kabul.

Asked about the Washington Post report of a meeting between CIA Director William Burns and de facto Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday amid the US scramble to get American citizens out of Afghanistan, Mujahid said they “cannot confirm” whether such a meeting took place.

He did say, however, that the Taliban is “in communication with all embassies present in Kabul” in an effort to “maintain diplomatic relations” as they attempt to implement a new government.

There were no details on the alleged meeting with the CIA head, but the US has been rushing to meet an August 31 deadline for the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, something some experts doubt can be done.

Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) called such a target “unlikely” after a classified briefing this week. The Taliban said on Tuesday they “will not extend the deadline” as it is already beyond the original deadline for leaving the country set by former president Donald Trump, who planned on the US leaving by May.

