Taliban spokesman can’t confirm CIA chief met with group’s leader Baradar

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told a press conference on Tuesday that he could not confirm reports of a meeting with the CIA director, but said they are communicating with all embassies located in Kabul.

Asked about the Washington Post report of a meeting between CIA Director William Burns and de facto Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday amid the US scramble to get American citizens out of Afghanistan, Mujahid said they “cannot confirm” whether such a meeting took place.

He did say, however, that the Taliban is “in communication with all embassies present in Kabul” in an effort to “maintain diplomatic relations” as they attempt to implement a new government.

.@WIONews at the Taliban press conference in Kabul. In response to @AnasMallick’s question on a secret meeting between Taliban leader Mullah Baradar & the CIA chief, the spokesperson refuses to confirm/deny. Says the political office has been meeting all embassies in #Afganistan. pic.twitter.com/Ppamy2WJVv — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) August 24, 2021

Translation was bad, he actually said I am not aware of such meeting. — Jahanzad (@Spinning_Soul) August 24, 2021

There were no details on the alleged meeting with the CIA head, but the US has been rushing to meet an August 31 deadline for the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, something some experts doubt can be done.

Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) called such a target “unlikely” after a classified briefing this week. The Taliban said on Tuesday they “will not extend the deadline” as it is already beyond the original deadline for leaving the country set by former president Donald Trump, who planned on the US leaving by May.

