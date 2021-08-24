Russia to reach gas & nuclear energy agreements with Hungary – Lavrov

Russia and Hungary will come to mutually profitable deals on energy supplies and construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Hungarian counterpart.

“Regarding the Paks 2 nuclear power plant and our cooperation in the gas supplies sphere, negotiations are in progress between relevant companies, projects are underway, and I can assure you mutually beneficial agreements will be reached. I do not see grounds for any issues to arise,” Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the countries were able to reach an understanding on the issue of gas supplies because Moscow supports the strengthening of the energy security of its European partners.

“We are opposed to any artificial barriers to the mutually beneficial business cooperation between Russia and the European Union,” he added.

According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Hungary is ready to clinch a new long-term contract with Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom.

“I think that we will be able to sign a new 15-year agreement on good, acceptable conditions to ensure the country’s energy security as early as autumn,” Szijjarto said.

