Cyprus rescinds passports of Turkish-Cypriot officials in ‘breakaway cabinet’ or linked to Varosha revival

The government of Cyprus has said it will strip the passports of a number of Turkish-Cypriot officials serving in “the cabinet of the breakaway state”, as well as those involved in attempts to reopen the abandoned town of Varosha.

During a cabinet meeting on Monday, Nicosia decided to revoke the passports of a handful of Turkish-Cypriot officials whose actions reportedly “undermine the sovereignty, independence [or] territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus”, said government spokesman Marios Pelekanos.

“The cabinet decided to rescind or refuse renewal or [to] issue Republic of Cyprus passports to a number of individuals who either participate in the so-called cabinet of the breakaway state or are members of the committee to open Varosha,” Pelekanos said.

President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar is purportedly among those accused of having engaged in “particular hostile actions” which “promote the implementation of Turkey’s plans to change the regime of the closed-off area of Varosha”, according to local media.

The revocation of passports comes after Turkey’s announcement in July that the abandoned area would partially reopen for civilians who would be able to resettle in the seaside town, which has lain desolate for almost half a century. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the Turk Cypriot move to revive the former holiday area in Famagusta, proclaiming “a new era will begin… which will benefit everyone.”

Cyprus called on the UN for help after Turkey attempted to reopen Varosha’s beaches in October last year. In May 1984, the international body adopted UN Resolution 550, which “considers attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the UN administration.”

Turkey invaded the northern region of the former British colony in 1974 in response to a coup on the island backed by the Greek military junta, effectively splitting the country in two. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, with Ankara the only government globally to recognize its status.

