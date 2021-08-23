Over 70 business events to be held at Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum

Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum, which will kick off in Vladivostok on September 2, will feature more than 70 business events, according to the broadened program released by the event organizers on Monday.

The forum’s key goal is to expand the economic development of Russia’s Far East and international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The announced events include panel sessions, roundtable discussions, business dialogues, and international conferences.

Also on rt.com Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum to welcome delegations from 51 countries

“The forum presents a great practical importance for the Far East region. Panel sessions are primarily aimed at attracting investment, exchanging information, opinions, and experience on how to better interact with business,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev stated in a press release for the forum’s detailed business program.

The three-day economic forum, which will place on September 2-4, will start with a plenary session devoted to the 10th anniversary of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference on Cooperation in Higher Education.

The changing face of higher education, new and existing ways to foster education and lifelong learning, and educational practices in APEC economies are just a few of the crucial issues that will be discussed during the event.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section