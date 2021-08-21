 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israeli airstrikes & heavy blasts hit Gaza after border clashes with IDF troops (VIDEOS)

21 Aug, 2021 21:22
Get short URL
Israeli airstrikes & heavy blasts hit Gaza after border clashes with IDF troops (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter
Multiple blasts have rocked the Gaza Strip after the IDF launched a series of airstrikes in an apparent retaliation to violent border clashes, in which an Israeli soldier was critically wounded earlier in the day.

The first strikes hit the enclave shortly before midnight, according to witnesses and Palestinian media reports. Multiple videos circulating online showed massive blasts rocking the strip on Saturday night.

“In response to the violent riots Hamas instigated on the Israel-Gaza border today, our forces just struck 4 Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites,” the IDF confirmed in a tweet. The Israeli military earlier announced it was sending “reinforcements” to the Gaza Division.

Some reports suggested at least one of the strikes hit an area near the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Major clashes erupted in the heavily-fortified border area after hundreds of Palestinians gathered to protest the ongoing Israeli blockade on Saturday afternoon.

Also on rt.com ‘Cartoonishly evil’: Israel mocked for seizing chocolate bound for Gaza & claiming the bars fund Hamas

The IDF responded with “riot dispersal means” – and admitted to using live fire “when necessary” – after some of the protesters tried to scale the fence, while others allegedly “threw explosives towards Israeli troops.”

At one point during the clashes, Palestinian youths seemingly tried to seize an Israeli soldier’s weapon, exposed through an embrasure in the Gaza wall. Another widely circulated video showed the rioter firing his own handgun back through the hole.

At least 41 Palestinians were injured in clashes, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, according to Gaza's health ministry. On the Israeli side, one border guard was hit by cross-border fire and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, the military said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies