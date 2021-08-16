 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ending as it began: Iranian press compares Afghans falling from US planes to 9/11 jumpers

16 Aug, 2021 13:01
Screenshot © Twitter / @PressTV
Press TV, Iran’s state-owned international news network, compared videos of Afghans clinging to and falling from US planes departing Kabul on Monday to Americans who fell from the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Several viral videos showed desperate Afghans clinging to American military planes which were already taking off on Monday in a failed last-ditch attempt to escape the Taliban as the United States withdraws from the country.

Tragically, those still clinging to the planes as they gained altitude could then be seen falling to their deaths.

Press TV responded by comparing the clips to footage of Americans in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, who were forced to jump to their death to avoid being burned alive after two hijacked planes flew into the towers.

“The story of a fall… It all began with the death of innocent people, ended with the death of innocent people,” Press TV declared alongside a picture of a man falling from the World Trade Center and a picture of an Afghan falling from a US military plane.

The US invaded Afghanistan after 9/11 in an alleged effort to find Osama Bin Laden, the terrorist responsible for the attacks, and the clips of falling Afghans were recorded almost 20 years later.

