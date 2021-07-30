 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Snapchat down as frantic users scramble to reboot app & 100,000+ outages reported

30 Jul, 2021 00:53
FILE PHOTO: A portrait of the Snapchat logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. © REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Widespread outages on Snapchat have sent users into a panic, with more than 100,000 glitches reported in the space of a few hours as distraught netizens flocked to other platforms to vent their frustration.

A flurry of problems were reported on the site on Thursday, with outage tracker DownDetector showing nearly 130,000 complaints at their peak. Snapchat’s support team assured that it is “aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in,” requesting that users “hang tight” as it works on a solution.

Patience was apparently a big ask for many netizens, however, as hordes of Snapchat users fled to Twitter to gripe about the errors, one sharing a clip of the app repeatedly crashing.“Hurry up, I was arguing with someone,” another user quipped to the site’s support crew.

Seemingly giving up after an eternity of “a couple hours,” other netizens simply declared Snapchat gone for good, one requesting a “moment of silence” for the app.

Thursday’s bugs follow major issues on the app late last month, which caused crashes on Apple devices, though apparently spared Android users. Snapchat noted the problem was fixed less than a day after the glitch arose, asking users to manually update the app.

