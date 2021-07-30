Snapchat down as frantic users scramble to reboot app & 100,000+ outages reported

Widespread outages on Snapchat have sent users into a panic, with more than 100,000 glitches reported in the space of a few hours as distraught netizens flocked to other platforms to vent their frustration.

A flurry of problems were reported on the site on Thursday, with outage tracker DownDetector showing nearly 130,000 complaints at their peak. Snapchat’s support team assured that it is “aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in,” requesting that users “hang tight” as it works on a solution.

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 29, 2021

Patience was apparently a big ask for many netizens, however, as hordes of Snapchat users fled to Twitter to gripe about the errors, one sharing a clip of the app repeatedly crashing.“Hurry up, I was arguing with someone,” another user quipped to the site’s support crew.

me trying to open up to someone: pic.twitter.com/6pVybP0cah — phoebe🦖 (@phoebslynx2) July 29, 2021

Seemingly giving up after an eternity of “a couple hours,” other netizens simply declared Snapchat “gone” for good, one requesting a “moment of silence” for the app.

Rip snapchat, you watched most of us grow up and go through school, go through fights, see drunken nights. You will be truly missed 💔🪦 #snapchatdown#RIPSNAPCHATpic.twitter.com/6YUbadwf87 — Veronica Wouters (@weeewooooo) July 29, 2021

it’s been two hours snapchat come on pic.twitter.com/o2kk0XqBiB — graceee :) (@grace_oxendine) July 30, 2021

the worker at snapchat trying to figure out what he unplugged: pic.twitter.com/eFOWmQmnf6 — 𝓇𝒽𝓎𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶 (@__rhyanna) July 30, 2021

Thursday’s bugs follow major issues on the app late last month, which caused crashes on Apple devices, though apparently spared Android users. Snapchat noted the problem was fixed less than a day after the glitch arose, asking users to manually update the app.

