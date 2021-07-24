China blacklists former US Commerce Secretary Ross & other officials in tit-for-tat reply to restrictions over Hong Kong

In a tit-for-tat measure, Beijing has sanctioned six US nationals and one entity, on a list that includes a former secretary of commerce, in response to recent restrictions placed on China over Hong Kong.

The sanctions list includes Wilbur Ross, who served as Commerce Secretary during then-President Donald Trump’s trade war against Beijing. Last year, Ross called China “the principal military and economic threat” in Asia.

Other blacklisted Americans include US-China Economic and Security Review Commission chief Carolyn Bartholomew, former Staff Director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China Jonathan Stivers, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs researcher DoYun Kim, as well as Adam King, a senior program manager at the International Republican Institute, and Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

China’s response has also blacklisted the Hong Kong Democratic Council (HKDC), a Washington-based group that supports anti-Beijing protests in China’s self-governing city.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson explained that the sanctions have been applied in direct response to the hostile actions of the US over the crackdown on the protests in Hong Kong.

“Any attempt by external forces to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs would be as futile as an ant trying to shake a big tree,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

On July 16, the US government warned American businesses against dealing in Hong Kong, citing “clear operational, financial, legal and reputational risks for multinational firms.” Washington also sanctioned seven officials at mainland China's liaison office in the city.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the restrictions placed US nationals and entities as “baseless.”

“We’re undeterred by these actions and we will remain fully committed to implementing all relevant US sanctions authorities,” she said, adding that the move is a sign of “Beijing’s further isolation from the world.”

HKDC’s Managing Director Samuel Chu called being blacklisted by Beijing “a badge of honor,” and vowed that the group would keep pursuing its cause.

Our full statement on being sanctioned by Beijing:"HKDC and Six Individuals in the US Recognized by PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Advocacy"

The blacklisted HRW official Sophie Richardson said everyone “should be laser-focused on ending human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by the Chinese government.”

In recent years, the US has placed several rounds of restrictions on Chinese officials and entities over issues concerning Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang and Taiwan. China responded by accusing the US of violating international law and of meddling in its domestic affairs.

