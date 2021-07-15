 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Army Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing amid Bucharest street traffic in Romania (VIDEO)

15 Jul, 2021 11:20
© Twitter / @RT_com
A US military chopper made an emergency landing in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Thursday, while training for an upcoming Aviation Day parade. No one was hurt, but fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The US Black Hawk helicopter tore down two sets of street lights and blocked traffic. Videos posted on social media shows the moment when it landed on a busy street.

The Romania Journal reported that the Black Hawk was flying with five other helicopters, when it suddenly lost altitude and landed at the Charles de Gaulle Square Roundabout in Aviatorilor Boulevard.

The US Embassy in Romania released a statement to the media, saying that it is working with Romanian officials to resolve the situation. “We understand that there were no injuries,” the diplomats said.

Romanian media quoted Constantin Spinu, a Defense Ministry spokesperson, as saying that the aircraft was training for the Aviation Day parade scheduled for July 20.   

