Europe’s drug regulator urges heart condition to be added to list of potential side effects of mRNA Covid vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has found a link connecting mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, to rare heart conditions following inoculation, and has recommended that these side effects are listed.

The EMA published its findings that there is a risk of heart inflammation conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis – following the administration of mRNA Covid vaccines on Friday in the meeting highlights from the Risk Assessment Committee, with the body calling on the side effects to be made known to the public.

Also on rt.com I’m no anti-vaxxer but there’s obvious corruption in how mRNA vaccine complications are downplayed compared to other jabs

The EMA had conducted a comprehensive review of 164 cases of myocarditis in the European Economic Area (EEA), alongside 157 cases of pericarditis following the use of Pfizer and Moderna.

However, according to the medicinal regulatory body, these cases represent only a minute number, as some 200 million doses of these two mRNA vaccines have been administered across the EEA since the end of May.

Also on rt.com US health officials admit unexpected heart problems in teens, but insist mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are SAFE & EFFECTIVE

The EMA is not alone in reporting cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that since April 2021 there have been over a thousand incidences of reported inflammation of the heart after inoculation with the mRNA vaccines in the country. These reports were most commonly from young people – with some cases in adolescents under the age of 16.

Both conditions are inflammations of the heart, with myocarditis impacting the muscle, and pericarditis the outer lining. Symptoms are typically breathlessness, irregular heart palpitations, and chest pain.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!