US health officials admit unexpected heart problems in teens, but insist mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are SAFE & EFFECTIVE

While an unexpectedly high number of Americans aged 12 to 24 have experienced heart inflammations after receiving mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines, the government and the medical establishment insist that everything is fine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) met on Wednesday to discuss reports of heart conditions among the very young, following vaccinations with the mRNA-based jabs produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The CDC's Advisory Committee is holding a meeting to discuss rare, but higher-than-expected, reports of myocarditis/pericarditis in 16- to-24-year-olds after vaccines.

Citing the CDC’s vaccine adverse events (VAERS) database, the committee noted that the number of cases of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) and heart membrane inflammation (pericarditis) in the youngest categories eligible for the vaccine was higher than anticipated.

Slides provided by the committee show higher-than-expected numbers of cases among young men in the 21-day risk window after the first dose, while the seven-day window shows the 25-29 category affected as well. Reports after the second dose are even worse, with young women also affected.

Slides provided by the committee show stratification by patient age, with post-second dose cases doubling from age 25 to 21, then doubling again in the 16-18 range.

It “does appear that mRNA vaccines may be a new trigger for myocarditis,” presenters said in the meeting, according to Newsweek. However, the panel insisted that “available outcome data indicate that patients generally recover from symptoms and do well.”

A total of 323 preliminary incidents in VAERS, for Americans under the age of 29, met the CDC working case definition of myocarditis, pericarditis, or both, the committee said. Of those, 309 people were hospitalized. While 295 have been discharged and seem to be recovering, nine are still hospitalized, and two of them are in intensive care.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, given emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to battle Covid-19. The authorization was extended to persons aged 12 and older on May 11 this year.

“Based on the available data, a warning statement in the fact sheets for both health care providers and vaccine recipients and caregivers would be warranted in this situation,” Doran Fink, deputy director of FDA’s division for vaccines and related products, said during the meeting.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), however, reacted by issuing a statement signed by Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky – and endorsed by the US medical establishment – saying that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” said the statement.

The HHS stated that myocarditis and pericarditis in young people, while rare, are much more common as a result of getting COVID-19 than from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are “much more common” and heart risks “can be more severe” in case of a Covid-19 infection, the HHS letter added. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and they prevent [Covid-19] illness. They will help protect you and your family and keep your community safe.”

The HHS “strongly encouraged” everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated, “as the benefits of vaccination far outweigh any harm.”

Wednesday’s meeting was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed after Congress declared Juneteenth a new national holiday.

