Pope Francis in ‘good condition’ following intestinal surgery, will remain in hospital for week

5 Jul, 2021 12:09
Pope Francis raises his hand in greeting as he delivers the Angelus hours before being admitted to Gemelli hospital for colon surgery, at the Vatican, July 4, 2021. © Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
The Vatican has shared an update on Pope Francis’ health following an operation on his intestines on Sunday, stating that he is responding positively and will spend a week recovering in hospital.

According to a statement on Monday released by Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, “Pope Francis is in good general condition, alert, and in spontaneous breathing.”

The Vatican shared further details on the pontiff's recovery, commenting that the process is going well, and it's expected that no further complications will arise.

Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation on Sunday to rectify diverticular stenosis, a procedure assisted by ten medical professionals at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The condition causes part of the intestine to narrow, subsequently blocking food from passing through, which can be dangerous if left untreated. Alongside this procedure, the Pope has also had a part of his left colon removed.

Just hours shy of the operation, the Pope had announced that he is planning on traveling to Hungary and Slovakia in mid-September.

The 84-year old has only undergone one other surgery since 2013, an operation at the end of 2019 to correct cataracts.

