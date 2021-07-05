Thai police order evacuation & warn of possible second explosion after massive blast at chemical plant near Bangkok (VIDEOS)
The explosion occurred in the early hours of Monday at the Ming Dih Chemical factory, located in a village outside the Thai capital. The factory produces plastic foam and pellets.
According to reports, the resulting fire engulfed the entire factory compound – comprised of five or six warehouses – as well as homes and buildings within a one-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius of the blast site. The explosion was reportedly felt up to 9km (5.59 miles) away.
04.45 น. คลิปล่าสุดกรณีเพลิงไหม้โรงงานในซอยกิ่งแก้ว 21 ที่เกิดเหตุเป็นบริษัทหมิงตี้ เคมีคอล จำกัด ยังคงมีแสงเพลิงและกลุ่มควันจำนวนมาก เจ้าหน้าที่อยู่ระหว่างเร่งดำเนินการ#ไฟไหม้#โรงงานกิ่งแก้วไฟไหม้#ระเบิดกิ่งแก้วCr.ม.ป่อเต็กตึ๊ง คำรพ51 pic.twitter.com/9f84QRuw4p— FM91 Trafficpro (@fm91trafficpro) July 4, 2021
Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene of the massive inferno. First responders were also seen aiding people injured in the blast and subsequent blaze. Some 21 injuries were reported.
More pictures from the explosion at the factory last night in Samut Prakan.#โรงงานกิ่งแก้วไฟไหม้#ระเบิดกิ่งแก้ว#bangkok#newspic.twitter.com/hOzNKKiK9o— SarahChanTH (@SarahChanTH1) July 5, 2021
สถานการณ์ล่าสุด เหตุเพลิงไหม้โรงงานกิ่งแก้ว 21 เพลิงยังไม่สงบ จนท.ดับเพลิงและกู้ภัยพยายามดำเนินการอย่างเต็มที่#โรงงานกิ่งแก้วไฟไหม้#ระเบิดกิ่งแก้วpic.twitter.com/VjRQ4zgDa0— FM91 Trafficpro (@fm91trafficpro) July 5, 2021
Although the blaze was eventually contained after several hours, large plumes of black smoke could still be seen coming from the smoldering ruins of the factory. There are still isolated fires within the compound, according to reports.
#Urgent#Thai police ordered an urgent #evacuation within a radius of 5 km from the explosion site. Because the chemical tank may explode again. There are 3 large tanks of chemicals left. #โรงงานกิ่งแก้วไฟไหม้#SamutPrakan#Thailand#โรงงานกิ่งแก้วไฟไหม้#โรงงานกิ่งแก้วไฟไหม้pic.twitter.com/wiibrHbjgS— Chaudhary Sahab (@JournalistSahab) July 5, 2021
Police have ordered an urgent evacuation within 5km (3.1 miles) of the factory due to fears that there could be another explosion. Three tanks of chemicals reportedly remain within the factory, which could trigger another blast.
It’s still unclear what caused the initial explosion.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!