 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Thai police order evacuation & warn of possible second explosion after massive blast at chemical plant near Bangkok (VIDEOS)

5 Jul, 2021 06:52
Get short URL
Thai police order evacuation & warn of possible second explosion after massive blast at chemical plant near Bangkok (VIDEOS)
A Buddha statue is seen as smoke billows from an explosion and fire at a plastics factory in Bangkok on July 5, 2021. ©  AFP / Lillian Suwanrumpha
An unexplained explosion at a chemical plant near Bangkok, Thailand sparked a massive inferno, resulting in nearly two dozen injuries. Authorities have evacuated the area over concerns that another blast is imminent.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Monday at the Ming Dih Chemical factory, located in a village outside the Thai capital. The factory produces plastic foam and pellets. 

According to reports, the resulting fire engulfed the entire factory compound – comprised of five or six warehouses – as well as homes and buildings within a one-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius of the blast site. The explosion was reportedly felt up to 9km (5.59 miles) away. 

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene of the massive inferno. First responders were also seen aiding people injured in the blast and subsequent blaze. Some 21 injuries were reported. 

Although the blaze was eventually contained after several hours, large plumes of black smoke could still be seen coming from the smoldering ruins of the factory. There are still isolated fires within the compound, according to reports. 

Police have ordered an urgent evacuation within 5km (3.1 miles) of the factory due to fears that there could be another explosion. Three tanks of chemicals reportedly remain within the factory, which could trigger another blast. 

It’s still unclear what caused the initial explosion. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies