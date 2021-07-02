UNDERWATER FIRE erupts at pipeline in Gulf of Mexico (VIDEOS)

A fire erupted at an underwater pipeline off the Gulf of Mexico is reportedly under control after footage showed vehicles attempting to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported from the Friday fire at the offshore complex, which is operated by Mexican oil company Pemex.

Footage shows vehicles attempting to put the fire out, which broke out from and was caused by a valve malfunction in the pipeline that connects two platforms, according to reports. The fire is currently under control.

The fire broke out on a subsea pipeline of the Pemex oil and gas company in the Gulf of #Mexico. The fire above the water's surface is extinguished by three auxiliary vessels., pic.twitter.com/N90Hnry9R5 — 🇵🇹 ＭＯＤＥＲＮ ＥＲＡ ＮＥＷＳ ➐ 🇪🇺 (@ModernEraNews) July 2, 2021

🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendioEsta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

The Ku Maloob Zaap oil development accounts for more than 40% of Pemex’s daily crude oil production.

An incident report obtained by Reuters claimed the “turbomachinery” of the oil development were negatively affected by an “electrical storm” and “heavy rains.”

In a statement released on Friday, Pemex confirmed the fire had been extinguished and originated in a gas leak in the pipeline. The company will now carry out a “root cause analysis” of the incident, but emphasized that there were no injuries nor evacuees.

