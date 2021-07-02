 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UNDERWATER FIRE erupts at pipeline in Gulf of Mexico (VIDEOS)

2 Jul, 2021 21:59
©  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo
A fire erupted at an underwater pipeline off the Gulf of Mexico is reportedly under control after footage showed vehicles attempting to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported from the Friday fire at the offshore complex, which is operated by Mexican oil company Pemex.

Footage shows vehicles attempting to put the fire out, which broke out from and was caused by a valve malfunction in the pipeline that connects two platforms, according to reports. The fire is currently under control. 

The Ku Maloob Zaap oil development accounts for more than 40% of Pemex’s daily crude oil production. 

An incident report obtained by Reuters claimed the “turbomachinery” of the oil development were negatively affected by an “electrical storm” and “heavy rains.”

“The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains,” the report says.

In a statement released on Friday, Pemex confirmed the fire had been extinguished and originated in a gas leak in the pipeline. The company will now carry out a “root cause analysis” of the incident, but emphasized that there were no injuries nor evacuees.

