 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Passenger disruptions at Paris airports expected as workers from three French unions strike over new contract terms

30 Jun, 2021 20:44
Get short URL
Passenger disruptions at Paris airports expected as workers from three French unions strike over new contract terms
FILE PHOTO: A passenger waits for check-in at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France on April 2, 2021 © REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People traveling through two of Paris’ main airports have been warned to expect “possible delays” after three French trade unions announced workers would strike over a controversial new contract plan.

From Thursday, five days of industrial action at the French capital’s Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly airports could cause disruption for travelers, the operator Groupe ADP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UNSA union has planned strikes from Thursday to Monday, while the CGT and CFE-CGC have said their action will last from Friday to Monday.

Workers are calling on ADP to scrap its new contract arrangements, which would see some staff bonuses axed. The state-funded operator has defended the proposals as part of what it says is a necessary cost-cutting drive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also on rt.com Freak storm buries French town in deluge of hail, locals forced to dig way out of homes (VIDEOS)

“From 1 to 5 July: industrial action by some Paris Airport staff. Road access disruptions and possible flight delays are expected,” ADP said in a statement.

From Thursday, CGT has also planned a strike at France’s national rail operator SNCF over working conditions.

Despite the planned walkout, SNCF said all Transilien, TGV Inoui, Ouigo, Intercités, Eurostar and Thalys trains will run as planned, apart from the TER service, which will be “almost normal.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies