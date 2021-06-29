 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Freak storm buries French town in deluge of hail, locals forced to dig way out of homes (VIDEOS)

29 Jun, 2021 17:51
Get short URL
Freak storm buries French town in deluge of hail, locals forced to dig way out of homes (VIDEOS)
© Twitter / Sapeurs-Pompiers des Vosges 88
A town in France has been battered by up to 80cm (32in) of hail in a freak June storm that saw snowplows brought in and locals taking up shovels in an effort to clear the clogged roads.

Plombières-les-Bains, in the eastern Vosges mountain range, was smashed by hail in a thunderstorm on Tuesday morning.

The downpour also caused flooding, which affected several streets and the basements of some properties, according to French broadcaster BFM TV.

Shocking footage from Plombières showed rainwater moving down a street past parked cars, with the deluge in some places flowing into doorways.

In other images, people and diggers could be seen shoveling large mounds of hail, which were reported to be 70-80cm (28-32in) deep – and in some places rose to 100cm (40in).

Minor damage to houses was also reported, and some homes were left without power after trees were uprooted, falling onto electricity lines. No injuries have been reported.

On Monday, an amber warning for thunderstorms was put in place for Vosges and a number of other French departments – or territories – but all cautions were lifted later that evening.

Also on rt.com VIDEOS show defiant Russians SWIMMING in Moscow’s flooded streets as ‘super rain’ turns roads into canals

Amid Tuesday’s storm, however, the Vosges Fire Department issued fresh warnings, urging residents in Plombières and nearby Remiremont to limit their movements and remain “extremely vigilant.”

Firefighters were called out 56 times, the department authorities said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies