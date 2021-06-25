Cannes Lions 2021: RT Creative Lab bags 5 shortlists at the International Festival of Creativity

RT Creative Lab got 5 shortlists at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – a five-day event considered to be the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry.

The festival was streamed live from Cannes from June 21-25, hosted by Juan Señor. In total, 29,074 pieces of work have been entered from 90 countries, with entries spanning two years after the awards were canceled due to the global pandemic in 2020.

The first day brought RT Creative Lab two shortlists in Media Lions – for the ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ and ‘The Endless Letter’ projects in the Use of Branded Content Created for Digital or Social Category.

Our Instagram Stories series where we published over 500 excerpts from WW2 family letter featuring original illustrations by over 40 teenage design students is also nominated for @Cannes_Lions best use of content for digital & social #CannesLionspic.twitter.com/LYzgKn1sCW — Kirill Karnovich-Valua (@KarnovichValua) June 20, 2021

The second day brought another three shortlists. Two Digital Craft Lions shortlists for the #VictoryPages project in the Cross-channel Storytelling category and for the ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ in the Music/Sound Design category; one Industry Craft Lions shortlist for #Romanovs100 AR Book in the Photography/Brand & communication design category.

The second day of @Cannes_Lions brought us 3 shortlists!⠀🦁 Digital Craft Lions / Cross-channel storytelling / #VictoryPages🦁 Digital Craft Lions / Sound Design / Lessons of Auschwitz🦁 Industry Craft Lions / Photography / Brand & communication design / #Romanovs100pic.twitter.com/fhRX5xgNB4 — RT Creative Lab (@RTcreativeLab) June 22, 2021

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, inspired by the International Film Festival and established in 1954, has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its one-of-a-kind event in Cannes to celebrate the best of the best.

Different series of the #VictoryPages project – ‘The Endless Letter’, ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’, ‘War: Kids’ drawings’ etc.– and the project itself have garnered a total of over 80 awards, including Webbys, Clio Awards, Epica Awards, Shorty Social Good Awards and Red Dot Awards, among others.

